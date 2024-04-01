A few days ago, Billie Eilish made comments about how some artists engage in the “wasteful” practice of releasing multiple vinyl variants of their albums. Some thought Eilish’s criticism was directed towards Taylor Swift, but now Eilish is setting the record straight.

Last night (March 31), Eilish wrote in an Instagram Story post, “okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what i said in that billboard article. i wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues. & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them – including ME! which i clearly state in the article. the climate crisis is now and its about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh.”

As for what Eilish actually said in the Billboard interview (alongside her mother Maggie Baird) published on March 28, here’s the excerpt: