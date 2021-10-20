Move over Ariana Grande, there’s a new pop star fragrance in the works. Billie Eilish shared that she’s been working on her debut fragrance for years, which is titled “Eilish,” and it’s expected to hit the shelves very soon.

Eilish officially announced the new fragrance in a teaser posted to Instagram. Along with revealing the bronze bottle design, which is shaped like a bust of her, the singer shared her overwhelming excitement about her “dream” scent:

“i am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance ‘Eilish’ with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!! this is a scent that i’ve been chasing for years and years. this is my favorite smell in the WORLD. fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since i can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life. this has been one of the most exciting things i’ve ever done. i can’t wait for it to be yours so soon!!!!!”

The Eilish fragrance is expected to come later this fall. The perfume’s website doesn’t offer much more information, but prompts users to sign up for exclusive details.

Check out Eilish’s fragrance teaser above and sign up for updates on her website here.