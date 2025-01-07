In July 2024, Britney Spears let it all hang out in her memoir, The Woman in Me. From the “Baby One More Time” singer’s past romantic relationships to challenging family dynamic to the tumultuous battle to end her conservatorship. Soon enough, Spears’ life story will be plastered onto the big screen.

Yesterday (January 5), Jon M. Chu, the forthcoming features’ director, shared his hope for the film. When asked by Billboard about his vision for the project, Chu replied: “I’m a big fan of Britney. I’ve been a fan since I was young, and she was young, and she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium. So I want to do her justice and tell her story right. But we’ll see. We’re developing it now, and it’s a long road ahead.”

At this time, the film does not have a tentative release date. Right now, Chu’s 2025 is tied to the theatrical release of Wicked‘s second (and final) part.

However, during an interview with ET, Chu did let supporters know that he has been thumbing through casting suggestions (which includes Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter) from Britney Spears fans.

Also, Chu ensured that Spears is “going to be very involved” with every step of the movies.