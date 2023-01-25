There is no denying Blackpink‘s status as being one of the most successful girl groups of our generation. Following the news of them being the first K-pop act and girl group to headline Coachella earlier this month, another set of the records are on the table… but for one of its members — Lisa.

While she may be breaking hearts of those jealous of soccer superstar Neymar’s photo with her, the Thai K-pop star has set three Guinness World Record titles after her groundbreaking solo projects last year as an artist and an influencer.

In a report from the Guinness World Record yesterday (January 24), Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manoban, earned herself the titles of the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards, the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards, and the K-pop star who has the most followers on Instagram.

At last year’s MTV VMAs, Lisa won the Best K-Pop Video title to which BTS previously won the past years since the category’s debut in 2019. The same can be said about her MTV EMAs win last year, where the category was won by BTS since 2021.

As for Lisa’s third record title, the K-pop star has earned herself 86.3 million followers as of January 19 this year.

Blackpink is currently on their Born Pink World Tour will headline Coachella this April as well as the BST Hyde Park London Music Festival this July.