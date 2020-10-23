It feels like there’s always a new feud popping up in the music world, and sadly, today has brought yet another one. This time, it’s between Ariana Grande and Kazakhstani journalist Borat Sagdiyev.

Here’s the situation: Ariana Grande was seen at a drive-in screening of the new Borat movie (the full name of which is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan), and while there, she enjoyed interacting with a cardboard cutout of the titular character. Grande was so into it, in fact, that she later revealed on Instagram that she had taken the cutout home with her, as she shared a photo of it in her house.

Ariana via instagram Story (arianagrande). pic.twitter.com/WUhnzEeLBj — Dariana Info (@DarianaInfo) October 20, 2020

While Grande may think it’s all fun and games, the Sasha Baron Cohen character himself was not pleased. His attempt to negotiate for the return of the cutout was a threat. He shared a video of himself in which he says, “Areola Grande: In order to secure the release of my cutout, which you stole, I am prepared to dance to your song, ‘Positions.'” Indeed, he did dance to the song, and partway through the video, his clothes vanished, save for his revealing undergarment, a modified mask. He captioned the post, “Little Woman’s! You steal my cutout. Give it back to Kazakhstan, we only have two left.”

Check out Borat’s dance video below.