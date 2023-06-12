Over the weekend, reports from Daily Mail and The Sun claimed Britney Spears’ family is concerned about her use of crystal meth. The reports quote Kevin Federline as saying, “I fear she’s on meth — I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys. […] Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news. I don’t want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose.”

Now, though, both Spears and Federline have lashed out at the reports.

In a post on Instagram from yesterday (June 11), Spears seems unsure if she believes the stories. She wrote, “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that … With Preston saying ‘she needs to listen to us before it’s too late’ … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ??? I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again. It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l’ve always felt like the news bullies me … It’s sad because everyone sits back as if that’s ok to make up lies to that extent … Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!”

Federline also spoke up in a post on his Instagram Story by addressing the author of the posts directly. He wrote, “It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here. It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone. As was previously published, our family did speak with Ms. Barak and Mr. Gunasti a few times, and this was done in a respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family. The lies and attempts to exploit minors as click bait is another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism is today.”