Earlier this year, Britney Spears signed a major deal with Simon & Schuster for her debut memoir, with the sale at an estimated $15 million — according to Page Six (via The Guardian). In the months since, Spears has shared more details about what she’s including in the tell-all book, including in a recent Instagram post.

While the post’s caption discussed more of Spears’ thoughts on her family’s lack of accountability for her lengthy conservatorship, she closes it with a teaser about having not one, but several different memoir versions. “Psss I’ve written 3 different versions of my book and had LOTS of therapy through the process … was it worth it ???? Not so sure … Here’s to a new day,” she said.

Spears has shared some thoughts on her book through her other Instagram captions, including a now-deleted one (via Nylon) from April where she references her sister Jamie Lynn’s own memoir, which dropped earlier this year. “So sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories,” Spears said. “But just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times, cry on tv, and get a heartfelt ‘awww’ from most, I also have the right to share a couple paragraphs on Instagram. Anyways, Godspeed my friends.”

In July, TMZ had reported that while Spears and Simon & Schuster originally intended for her memoir to release in January 2023, the paper shortage is delaying its official publication. A new official release date has yet to be announced, along with details on the title and other memoir info.