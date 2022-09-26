In recent times, it has seemed like Britney Spears is gearing up to return to the music industry. Her and Elton John’s recent single “Hold Me Closer” topped charts around the world and was a top-10 hit in the US, while her second post-conservatorship song could be on the way soon. Now, though, it seems that conservatorship really has left Spears not wanting to get back into the business in a big way. At least, she indicated as much in a new Instagram post.

In the post, Spears reiterates points she’s made about what she went through during her conservatorship and says the whole thing has spoiled the entertainment industry for her. So much so, in fact, that she’d rather do something kind of gross than get back into it. She wrote, “you say do what you want to do now … Really 14 years later after being humiliated … it’s WAY too late for that.. again I’d rather stay home and sh*t in my f*cking pool than join the entertainment business … the truth is a f*cking b*tch.”

Read Spears’ full post below.