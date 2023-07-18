In late 2012, will.i.am and Britney Spears teamed up for “Scream & Shout,” and it turned out to be a hit: It topped charts around the world and managed a No. 3 peak on the Billboard Hot 100, and just a couple months ago, the song’s video reached a billion views on YouTube. Now, the pair is getting back in the saddle with a new collaboration that’s set to drop today (July 18).

will.i.am and Spears shared a teaser video for “Mind Your Business” yesterday, which starts by looking back at their previous collab with the lyrics, “You are now rockin’ with will.i.am and Britney, b*tch.” It then offers a brief snippet of the new song, which sees Spears singing, “Mind your business, b*tch.” The video notes the song is set to arrive today.

will.i.am all but confirmed the collaboration in a recent interview, saying with a smile, “Yeah, there’s been things in the works, things that we’ve done in the past.” He also noted, “We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her.”

The song isn’t out yet, but there’s a pre-save link here.