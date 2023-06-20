Britney Spears’ first post-conservatorship song was a success, as her and Elton John’s “Hold Me Closer” managed a peak at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022. Now, it appears Spears might have her sights set on reuniting with “Scream & Shout” collaborator will.i.am.

In a recent interview on Good Morning Britain, will.i.am was asked if there’s anything new from him and Britney on the way. Smiling and looking away from the camera, he said, “Yeah, there’s been things in the works, things that we’ve done in the past.” The hosts prodded him to reveal whatever it is he’s thinking about, and he responded with a laugh, “I can’t reveal. I live a very private life.” The hosts asked when he intends to make an announcement and will.i.am coyly answered, “Announcement of what?”

Will I Am teasing a new collab with Britney pic.twitter.com/FstlQu0CVg — Britney Stan ✨ (@BritneyTheStan) June 20, 2023

Elsewhere in the conversation (as WRMF notes), will.i.am reflected on his past with Spears and her present, saying, “We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her.”

This comes shortly after a significant milestone for Spears and will.i.am: In May, the video for “Scream & Shout” surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. It’s Spears’ first video to reach that benchmark and will.i.am’s second, following Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin’s “RITMO.”