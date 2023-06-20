will i am britney spears scream and shout video
YouTube
Pop

It Looks Like Britney Spears Might Continue Her Musical Comeback By Reuniting With will.i.am

Britney Spears’ first post-conservatorship song was a success, as her and Elton John’s “Hold Me Closer” managed a peak at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022. Now, it appears Spears might have her sights set on reuniting with “Scream & Shout” collaborator will.i.am.

In a recent interview on Good Morning Britain, will.i.am was asked if there’s anything new from him and Britney on the way. Smiling and looking away from the camera, he said, “Yeah, there’s been things in the works, things that we’ve done in the past.” The hosts prodded him to reveal whatever it is he’s thinking about, and he responded with a laugh, “I can’t reveal. I live a very private life.” The hosts asked when he intends to make an announcement and will.i.am coyly answered, “Announcement of what?”

Elsewhere in the conversation (as WRMF notes), will.i.am reflected on his past with Spears and her present, saying, “We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her.”

This comes shortly after a significant milestone for Spears and will.i.am: In May, the video for “Scream & Shout” surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. It’s Spears’ first video to reach that benchmark and will.i.am’s second, following Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin’s “RITMO.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×