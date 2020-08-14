J Balvin Reveals He’s Recovering From A ‘Bad’ Case Of Coronavirus

After releasing his concept album Colores in March, J Balvin has stayed highly prolific. Along with sharing a video for nearly every track on the record, Balvin recently collaborated with Dua Lipa for the club-ready “Un Día” and has been confirmed to perform at this year’s VMAs. But Balvin may be taking a pause on his busy life as he recently revealed he contracted coronavirus.

During a pre-recorded speech where he accepted a Premios Juventud 2020 award for his “Rojo” video, the Colombian singer told fans he is recovering from a “bad” case of COVID-19. The singer warned his fans about the seriousness of taking precautions, saying there have been a number of “difficult days.”

“At this moment, I’m just getting better from COVID-19. These have been very difficult days, very complicated,” Balvin said. “Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it but I got it and I got it bad. My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general, is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous.”

J Balvin reveals he had Coronavirus in #PremiosJuventud acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/cUhPwcXCH2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 14, 2020

