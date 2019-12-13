Camila Cabello’s new album, Romance, is out now on Epic and Syco and as one does when one has a new project to promote, the 22-year-old singer dropped by 30 Rockefeller Plaza to plug the album with an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. After playing a game of True Confessions with the show’s always-jovial host, Cabello hit the stage for a bouncy performance of her new single “My Oh My” backed up by the incorrigible guest rapper DaBaby.

With a high school jock-and-cheerleader theme, Cabello and her flounced across the stage in front of a green screen, high ponytails swaying. Then DaBaby strutted out in a color-coordinated Gucci sweater to swagger his way through his chatterbox verse, on which he brags, “Stand next to me, you gon’ end up catchin’ a fever, I’m hot.” By the time the performance ends, the excitement in the studio is palpable, even through the screen, as Fallon exclaims, “Wow! That is how you do it — every time!”

Interestingly enough, last night’s performance was actually Cabello’s second visit to 30 Rock in as many weeks. She popped up last Thursday to perform the Romance track “Living Proof,” as well as having some fun with a badly-translated rendition of Billie Eilish’s hit “Bad Guy.” More recently she rocked the Los Angeles edition of the Jingle Ball concert along with Billie, BTS, Katy Perry, and Lizzo.

Check out Camila Cabello’s crowd-pleasing performance of “My Oh My” up top and her game of True Confessions above.