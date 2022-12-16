Camila Cabello gets closer to Oxlade in their new music video. Today (December 16), the rising Nigerian star teamed up with Cabello for the remix video of his breakthrough hit “Ku Lo Sa.”

Cabello is the latest pop star to ride the Afrobeats wave. Last year, Justin Bieber appeared on “Essence” with Wizkid and Tems. Rema scored a global hit this year with “Calm Down” when he enlisted Selena Gomez for a remix of the song. Now Oxlade is extending the global reach of “Ku Lo Sa” with Cabello in the mix.

“When Ox said he wanted me to remix this song, I was so stoked,” Cabello wrote in an Instagram post last week. “Afrobeats is probably my most listened-to genre of music and I have the most respect for Oxlade as a writer and an artist. I got in the booth and wrote my part in like an hour. It was so easy and fun and I love this song. Hope u love it as much as I do.”

Throughout the “Ku Lo Sa” remix, Cabello harmonizes with Oxlade. She adds a sultry and playful touch to his heartfelt love song. Embracing her Cuban and Mexican roots, she also sings a few lines in Spanish. Oxlade and Camila Cabello spread the love in the “Ku Lo Sa” remix video. Oxlade highlights the beauty of his Nigerian culture in the video and Cabello gets in on some of the dancing. Oxlade’s feel-good vibes in “Ku Lo Sa” are brought to life in the gorgeous remix video.