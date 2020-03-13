Pop

Caroline Polachek Remixes Hayley Williams’ ‘Simmer’ Into An ‘Angrier’ And ‘Very Sexy’ Song

Petals For Armor is Hayley Williams’ first solo album, but it’s been a collaborative endeavor. She worked with the three members of Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker) on a song, and today, she shared a new version of “Simmer,” as remixed by somebody who knows a thing or two about launching a solo career: former Chairlift leader Caroline Polachek.

Williams wrote when sharing the remix, “‘SIMMER’ just got even angrier and is suddenly v sexy. could only be a remix by @carolineplz. the first time i heard this, when the chorus dropped, i stood up out of my chair. then when i heard caroline’s voice with mine i yelled upward to heaven. this is a dream come true for me. hope you enjoy.”

Polachek also wrote, “Huge honor to remix @yelyahwilliams’ anger-management banger ‘SIMMER.’ let Hayley’s scalding lyrics catch fire and burst into a flaming comet of synth bass wrath & french disco mercy *Earbuds may explode*”

This is the first remix Polachek has done in a while, as she noted ahead of this one, “Haven’t done a remix in a decade because I fret over them forever… but that’s about to change on Friday.”

Listen to Polachek’s remix of Williams’ “Simmer” above.

Petals For Armor is out 05/08 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

Hayley Williams is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

