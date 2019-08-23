Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Charli XCX is in the midst of promoting her upcoming album Charli, but her latest new song isn’t actually from that record. The third season of 13 Reasons Why hits Netflix today, which means that the soundtrack is also available now. XCX has a new song on the album, so “Miss U” is out today. On the track, XCX misses how things used to be and she wonders how and why she messed it up, singing on the chorus, “Some nights‚ I go back there / Right back where we used to love / Think I messed up somewhere / Don’t know what I keep running from.”

Aside from XCX, the 13 Reasons Why season 3 soundtrack tracklist also features Twin Shadow, Jeremih, Frightened Rabbit, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Lauv, Health, and others.

If it seems like XCX has been busy, that’s probably because that’s a more comfortable state for her to be in. She said in a recent interview, “If I go on holiday for three days I have a breakdown. That’s when everything around me is still, and I have time to question everything I’ve done. I’m like, ‘Are my friends real friends? Am I making art that’s right for me? Why am I still signed to a major label? Do I still care about charts? Should I still care about charts?'”

Listen to “Miss U” above, and check out the full 13 Reasons Why season 3 soundtrack tracklist below.

The full track list for the @13ReasonsWhy Season 3 Soundtrack is out now. Pre-order the album, available on August 23rd. https://t.co/xffEZc4cM0 pic.twitter.com/hIXXUujJ7f — Interscope Records (@Interscope) August 16, 2019

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.