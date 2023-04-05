In an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, pop icon Christina Aguilera got “Dirrty.” During her NSFW interview, she did not hold back, especially when sharing oral sex tips.

In the raunchy conversation, Aguilera dubbed herself “a promoter of the swallow.”

“Swallowing is really a good thing. […] It’s got a lot of protein,” she said. “There is something to be said [for doing so] after you put in the hard work.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Aguilera stated that it’s important for her to have an open-minded partner, who’s willing to explore and try new things in the bedroom. She noted that in her experience, some things that worked with some partners didn’t always work for others.

“There are some guys that don’t like their balls being touched … and there are some guys that like brutal things happening to them,” she said. “There [are] a lot of different levels.”

She also revealed some of the most interesting places where she’s done the deed. Some of these places include the shower, an airplane in flight while covered with blankets, and “bent over the soundboard” in a recording studio.

While she displays confidence in her sexuality, Aguilera confessed that she didn’t make her sexual debut until later than most of her peers.

“I probably was the last person to lose my virginity,” she said. “It was something that was for me.”

