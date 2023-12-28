Dolly Parton has proven time and time again that she is a force for good, whether she’s funding COVID vaccines or crushing it at a Thanksgiving NFL halftime show. She added another item to her niceness resume recently with a simple phone call.

As Salt Lake City, Utah’s KSL 5 TV reports, a man named LeGrand Gold has been battling cancer for two years, and a recent trip to the doctor’s office yielded disheartening news. Gold explained, “The scans showed the cancer spreading and getting outside of my liver, and so they said the chemo is not working anymore, the radiation is not working anymore. They just sent me home and said, ‘Be with your family.'”

Previously, he wrote a bucket list, and one of the items on it was to meet Parton. Gold’s story made it onto local news, and Parton caught wind of it. So, a few days before Christmas, she gave him a phone call, which was captured on video.

Parton, Gold, and his wife Alice chatted for a few minutes and Parton thanked him for being a fan of hers. At the end of the call, she sang LeGrand a snippet of “I Will Always Love You” before wishing him and his loved ones the best.

On the call, Alice explained LeGrand was “pretty drugged out right now,” so his reaction and enthusiasm over the conversation were relatively subdued. But, he later told KSL 5 TV, “It was really cool. It made me feel good.”