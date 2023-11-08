What Songs Has Kevin Parker Produced? Ahead Of Dua Lipa’s ‘Houdini’

As Dua Lipa is gearing up for the release of her single, “Houdini,” fans are looking forward to hearing the types of sounds she’s experimented with in this impending era. Kevin Parker of Tame Impala is credited as a producer on the song, leading fans to theorize that Lipa’s sound may be evolving from disco and synth-pop to more psychedelic. Given Parker’s resume, fans can gather what “ Houdini ” might sound like.

What songs has Kevin Parker produced?

In addition to songs for his music projects — which include Tame Impala and Melody’s Echo Chamber — Parker has produced for a variety of artists, including “Aydin” by Discodeine and “Perfect Illusion” by Lady Gaga.

He is credited as a songwriter and producer on “Tomorrow” from Kali Uchis’ debut album, Isolation, “Skeletons” from Travis Scott’s Astroworld, Mark Ronson and Camila Cabello’s collaboration “Find U Again,” and The Weeknd’s “Repeat After Me.”

As a songwriter, Parker is credited on Kanye West’s “Violent Crimes,” as well as Kid Cudi’s “Dive.”

As Parker’s discography shows, he has worked with an eclectic group of artists, but on many of the songs he’s produced, he leans into trippy, transcendental sounds.

You can pre-save “Houdini” here.

