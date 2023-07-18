During J Balvin’s new interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed that not only has he made a full EDM-inspired album, but he also has another collaborative one planned for next year. A few months ago, Sheeran had also teased the project through the same outlet, but a lot of it is still under wraps.

Balvin decided to join forces with Ed Sheeran once more after the two had worked together on his past songs, “Forever My Love” and “Sigue.”

“I was in New York at Christmas for shows and we decided to have one day in the studio that led to so so much more,” Sheeran shared in a statement at the time, via Variety. “He wanted to bring me into his world, and I wanted to bring him into mine. It was a proper challenge learning Spanish for this and I had so much fun doing it.”

Balvin has since expressed similar thoughts about how the two of them working on a full-length collaboration came to be.

“It came about in an organic, natural way. We met; we had coffee; we’d run into each other at the same gym, at the hotel,” he told Rolling Stone. “That’s going to be another album that will offer a lot to talk about because it’s like merging two worlds.”

Until then, J Balvin will lead fans into the electronic solo album with the eventual lead single, “Click Click Flash,” according to the publication.

