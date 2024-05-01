x (aka Multiply) was a huge moment for Ed Sheeran, as the album (his second) included the single “Thinking Out Loud,” which became Sheeran’s biggest hit in the US at that point in his young career. Well, the album is ten years old now and Sheeran is ready to celebrate.

Sharing the news on Instagram today (May 1), Sheeran explained:

“10th anniversary of Multiply this year, which feels wild but also a lot has happened in that 10 years. This album was made from 2011 – 2014, and spanned my whole personal life through that time, which was a mad time. Going from playing pubs and clubs to selling arenas in those years, falling in and out of love, travelling all round the world, working with some of the best producers in the world, it was a real rollercoaster, and it’s been amazing to revisit all the memories. Can’t wait to experience the multiply show with you, and remember some amazing moments over this summer together.”

He then noted that an anniversary concert will hit New York’s Barcleys Center on May 22. Tickets are set to go on sale on May 6, and a sign-up link can be found on Sheeran’s website. There’s also an anniversary edition of the album coming out on vinyl, and more information on that can be fuond here. It’s available to pre-order now ahead of its June 21 release.

Check out Sheeran’s posts about it below.