After Canceling The First Day, Electric Zoo Was Chaos When Ticketholders Stormed The Gates On Day 3

The Electric Zoo Festival went down in New York City this weekend, and things did not go as planned.

There were issues from the very start, as the fest’s first day (September 1) was canceled just hours before it was set to commence. A statement from festival organizers read in part, “It is with a broken heart that we deeply regret to inform you that, despite our tireless efforts and round-the-clock commitment, we have made the painful decision to cancel the first day of Electric Zoo. This year has presented unparalleled challenges for everyone. The global supply chain disruptions have impacted industries worldwide, and, sadly, our beloved festival has not been immune. These unexpected delays have prevented us from completing the construction of the main stage in time for Day 1.”

Then there was Day 2, which also hit a bit of a snag. Organizers explained, “We are thrilled to announce that we’re opening the festival doors today, but will need to do this two hours later than initially planned, at 3pm. […] We understand that yesterday’s delay has been disappointing, but rest assured that our production team has been working tirelessly to ensure that everything is in place for an extraordinary experience. Your safety, enjoyment, and the quality of our festival are our top priorities.”

Things went sideways on Day 3 yesterday: At 6:35 p.m., organizers announced in a statement, “It is with deep regret that we need to inform you that due to the challenges caused by Friday cancelation, we have reached our venue’s capacity earlier than anticipated for today, Sunday. For the safety and well-being of everyone on site, we will not be admitting any additional attendees today. If you are on your way or were planning to come later, we kindly ask that you refrain from coming to the festival site.”

Some ticketholders didn’t take this news well: ABC7NY reports that after being told they wouldn’t be allowed into the festival, some attendees started “pushing their way in, rushing the gates, jumping over and crawling through a security checkpoint, then running into the festival.”

Check out some videos of the chaos below.

