Earlier this year, Elton John’s ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour became the highest-grossing concert tour ever. The run wraps up this summer, and while the tour is billed as John’s “farewell,” it appears it will be in one way but may not be in another.

In a recent interview with Deadline, John said that while he doesn’t intend to tour again after this trek concludes, he’s not ruling out future concert performances here and there:

“I’m not going to tour again. There may be the odd show, but I’m not touring. Touring is exhausting for me now, and it takes me away from my family and my children. I finish on July the 8th, and I’m not concentrating on anything else apart from that date. And then I have a little bit of freedom. I can relax. But I would have done 330 shows on this tour by that point.”

He also spoke about his Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium streaming concert from 2022, saying, “We wanted to go out with a bang, and we wanted to end in Los Angeles because my career started in America at The Troubadour in 1970. And then we did the the wonderful concert in ’75 at Dodger Stadium. […] I thought it would be a wonderful thing to close the circle to play Dodger Stadium as the last show in Los Angeles.”