Flow Festival Helsinki is bringing a pretty cool lineup to Finland this summer (from August 9 to 11), featuring Fred Again.., The Smile, Jessie Ware, Idles, Alvvays, Pulp, Denzel Curry, Raye, Blonde Redhead, and PJ Harvey. Now, the roster has gotten even better.

The electronic music experts over at Resident Advisor recently announced they’re hosting the festival’s Front Yard stage this year, for the sixth time. Across the festival’s three days, RA will host performances by Young Marco, Helena Hauff, Héctor Oaks, LSDXOXO, Job Jobse, Animistic Beliefs, DJ Fart In The Club, DJ Gigola, DJ Spit, Pablo Bozzi, Paula Koski, Denzel & Joni DJ, MORA, Marju, Karoliina Pärnänen, Mr Velcro Fastener, emkay, Malin Nyqvist, Laura MRLS, DJ JVS, Jeku, Mary Young, and ATI.

Tickets for the 18+ event (the whole fest, not just RA’s part) are available now via the Flow Festival website. Three-day passes start at 239€ (about $261), while a two-day pass goes for 199€ ($218) and a one-day pass is 129€ ($141) for Friday or Sunday, or 149€ ($163) for Saturday.

Flow Festival, meanwhile, was among the nominees for Best Festival Creative at the 2024 Uproxx Sound + Vision Awards. Sound + Vision is “a first-of-its-kind award honoring the creative direction that helps music connect with its audience, adding untold value and nuance to the art form.” The awards were chosen by “a panel of creative directors, photographers, designers, and industry professionals, representing projects whose impact was felt in 2023.”