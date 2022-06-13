Harry Styles Coachella 2022
Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Is No. 1 On The Hot 100 For A Sixth Week, The Most Of Any Song In 2022

Here in the first half of 2022, it has seemed like there’s a five-week wall in terms of how long a song can stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In February and March, Encanto hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was No. 1 for five weeks. It was knocked off the top by Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” which enjoyed a five-week run on top before also being ousted. Now, though, Harry Styles has broken through: On the new Hot 100 chart dated June 18, “As It Was” is No. 1 for a sixth total week and third consecutive.

The Styles song’s third straight week on top is its longest continuous stint at No. 1 so far: It started with a single week on top, then returned to No. 1 for two more weeks before again losing the No. 1 spot.

Elsewhere on the chart, Post Malone had a nice week, as his and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” debuts at No. 9. The song is now Malone’s 11th top-10 song and Doja’s fifth.

The other major headline from this week’s Hot 100 is the continued success of Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which rises to No. 4 this week. This is Bush’s first time in the top five on the chart.

