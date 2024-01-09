California’s Napa Valley has become known for its top shelf vineyards. But in May, tourists will flock to the region for something else. From Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26, the 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival at Napa Valley Expo is prepared to have ticketholders drunk strictly on the multi-day event’s energy (and presumably some pricey booze).

How Much Are Tickets For The 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival?

According to the festival’s official website, several ticketing options are up for grabs. Unfortunately, VIP tickets are currently marked as sold out. However, general admission tickets are available for purchase. Like VIP packages, single-day and three-day GA ticket packages can be secure during the public sale.

The three-day GA tickets are $456 ($409 for the ticket and $47 for fees). The single-day pass for Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, cost $318. The single-day pass for Sunday, May 26, costs $277.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.