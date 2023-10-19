Back on October 12, 1993, Pearl Jam released Vs., their second album that had the unenviable task of following up their successful debut LP, Ten. Vs. came through, though, as it spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and it’s a staple album in the band’s discography. To mark the project’s 30th anniversary, the band is reissuing the album in various formats.

Starting on November 17, the album will be available in new vinyl and cassette editions. Pearl Jam’s Ten Club is also offering an exclusive 2LP “Dreamsicle” (translucent orange with white swirls) vinyl, as well as a clear cassette edition. Target has an exclusive 1LP clear vinyl edition, while a 2LP black vinyl edition will be available elsewhere. Pre-orders for the vinyl and cassette editions are available for pre-order here.

This follows the band celebrating the 25th anniversary of another classic album, Yield, earlier this year.

Check out the cover art and tracklist for the reissue below.

1. “Go”

2. “Animal”

3. “Daughter”

4. “Glorified G”

5. “Dissident”

6. “W.M.A.”

7. “Blood”

8. “Rearviewmirror”

9. “Rats”

10. “Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town”

11. “Leash”

12. “Indifference”

13. “Hold On” (digital-only bonus track)

14. “Cready Stomp” (digital-only bonus track)

15. “Crazy Mary” (digital-only bonus track)

Vs. (30th Anniversary Edition) is out 11/17 via Legacy Recordings. Find more information here.