So, how can you get in on this?

How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

Three-day general admission tickets will be available to buy starting tomorrow, January 9, at 10 a.m. PST. Per the BottleRock website, for the first time in 2024, there will be “no surprises at checkout” with all fees included in the price seen up front. Currently, tickets are listed at $456 ($409 for the ticket and $47 for fees).

VIP tickets, meanwhile, are set to cost $1,264 ($1,195 for the ticket, $69 for fees). On the BottleRock tickets page, VIP tickets are currently marked as sold out, but perhaps that will change when the general admission tickets go on sale.

Other tiers of BottleRock tickets are also offered, so learn more about that here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.