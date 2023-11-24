Kali Uchis and Karol G told us this was coming, but it’s even better than we imagined. Last month, Uchis revealed the tracklist for her forthcoming album, Orquídeas, including “Labios Mordidos” featuring Karol G. At the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on November 19, Karol G performed a portion of the unreleased song, and earlier this week, Uchis confirmed its impending arrival.

This morning, November 24, “Labios Mordidos” is here in all its reggaeton glory. In the accompanying video, Karol G and Uchis pull up to a mansion in a chrome pink tour bus. They strut inside and lead a dance party, involving an indoor halfpipe and lots of bikinis. Around the one-minute mark, it cuts to Uchis singing in the middle of an octagon. She remains untouched and unfazed despite a full-blown MMA fight occurring around her.

The vibes are mellower out by the pool, where some women twerk and others splash in the pool. Uchis confidently delivers titillating lines like “Your girlfriend goes crazy when I arrive” and “Tonight, I’m a lesbian” (as translated from Spanish to English by Genius). By the end, Karol G and Uchis walk slowly away from a fiery explosion. Which, fitting.

“LABIOS MORDIDOS OUT NOW for your holidays ft @karolg,” Uchis captioned an Instagram video (roughly translated from Spanish to English). “thank you very much for being part of this project my beautiful queen and thank you to all the people that made this video possible with love and dedication.”

This January, Uchis shared her plan to release two albums — one primarily English and one primarily Spanish — in 2023. In early March, she dropped Red Moon In Venus, and she will hold up the second half of her promise on January 12, 2024 with the arrival of Orquídeas.

Watch the “Labios Mordidos” video above.

Orquídeas is out 1/12/2024 via Geffen Records. Find more information here.