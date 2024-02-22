How To Buy Tickets For Jelly Roll’s ‘Beautifully Broken Tour’

Jelly Roll is hitting the road across North America this summer on his newly-announced Beautifully Broken Tour, which is set to kick off in Salt Lake City this August. He will also perform in cities like Los Angeles, Philly, and Boston — while making some stops in smaller cities, including Nampa, Idaho and more.

For those hoping to catch the Best New Artist Grammy nominee at a stop along the way, here’s what to know about getting tickets.