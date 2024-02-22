Jelly Roll is hitting the road across North America this summer on his newly-announced Beautifully Broken Tour, which is set to kick off in Salt Lake City this August. He will also perform in cities like Los Angeles, Philly, and Boston — while making some stops in smaller cities, including Nampa, Idaho and more.
For those hoping to catch the Best New Artist Grammy nominee at a stop along the way, here’s what to know about getting tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour
A presale for Citi cardholders will open on Monday, February 26. Then, on Tuesday, February 27, Jelly Roll’s artist presale will open at 10 a.m. local time — and fans can register through his website. Tickets will then be available for the general public to purchase on Friday, March 1 at the same time.
Jelly Roll 2024 Tour Dates: Beautifully Broken Tour
08/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/28 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
08/30 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
08/31 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/01 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/07 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
09/09 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
09/11 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
09/13 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME
09/14 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/17 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/19 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
09/20 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/21 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/24 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
09/26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/27 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/28 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
09/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/01 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/06 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/09 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/15 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
10/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/20 — Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
10/22 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
10/23 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center