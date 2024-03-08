Well, we can answer a few of those inquiries. Continue below for more details.

Prior to its release, Ariana Grande’s new album Eternal Sunshine was shrouded in mystery. Outside of the project’s lead single “ Yes, And? ” or the teaser posts about the tracklist, Grande wanted to keep everything close to the vest. Now that the 13-track body of work has hit streaming platforms, it is up to the fans to dissect its content.

Is Ariana Grande’s “True Story” An Actual True Story?

So, what is the Max Martin-produced record “True Story” about? Based on the lyrics, a nasty breakup.

“I’ll play the villain if you need me to / I know how this goes, yeah / I’ll be the one you pay to see play thе scene / Roll the camеras, please / Turnin’ like a dime, wastin’ all their time / Sneakin’ like a creep in the night / But I’ll play whatever part you need me to / This is a true story about all the lies,” sings Grande.

But is it actually based on an actual story (or Grande’s alleged love triangle)? According to Grande’s interview with Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe, no. “True Story” is inspired by “an untrue story based on all untrue events.”

During the conversation, Grande went on to expand on that statement.

“You can pull from your truth,” she said. “You can pull from a concept, you can pull from a film, from a story you’re telling. From a story about a relationship that a friend told you. Art is really, it can come from anywhere.”

So much for that conspiracy theory. Watch the full interview below.

Eternal Sunshine is out now via Republic. Find more information here.