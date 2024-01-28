With filming for Wicked wrapped, Ariana Grande is moving full steam ahead with her music ventures. So far, she’s treated fans to the first taste of her forthcoming album, Eternal Sunshine. Shortly after the lead single “Yes, And?” released, it quickly shot up to the top of the music charts.

Gratefully for the unwavering support from her fans, Grande took to her official Instagram page to tease part of the upcoming album’s tracklist. In the graphic captured by Pop Crave, Grande seemed to confirm Eternal Sunshine will feature 13 tracks. Grande also shared the name of two unreleased songs: “Intro (End Of The World)” and the titular “Eternal Sunshine.”

Ariana Grande reveals two track titles from her new ‘eternal sunshine.’ pic.twitter.com/4Mg475VbbT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2024

In a separate post, Grande penned a note to celebrate “Yes, And?” reaching No. 1 on the music charts. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my fans,” she wrote. “The most incredible angels in the world, for the love you have shown this song and me. It is overwhelming and so sincerely moving to see how many of you this song has resonated with, and it is such a gift to feel so seen and held by you! Thank you for your positivity, for your support, and for everything. You have no idea how much you mean to me. This is absolutely because of and entirely for you. Thank you.”

Eternal Sunshine is due out on 3/8 via Republic. Find more information here.