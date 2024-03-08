Ariana Grande’s new album Eternal Sunshine is out now, which has put the spotlight back on the artist. Her relationship with Ethan Slater was a big pop culture story in 2023, so today, people might be wondering:

Are Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Still Dating?

It would appear so, yes.

As InStyle notes, during a recent interview on The Zach Sang Show, Sang asked if there was anything Grande wished people knew and she answered, “Plenty. We don’t have enough time. I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people, misunderstand the people you love and you and anything.”

Sang then asked if the new album will set the record straight and Grande said, “I hope so. I think it does. I think it’s the absolute worst idea. Pieces of it touch on things that are real and then pieces of it are part of the concept. So, what is that separation? It’s scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher.”

As for Eternal Sunshine, fans are convinced “The Boy Is Mine” is about Slater (as Cosmopolitan notes). In a Zane Lowe interview, Grande said of the song, “It’s kind of like, ‘OK, I’ll play the bad girl, here’s your bad girl anthem. […] I kind of was like, ‘This is a very bad idea, I think, but there is a large group of my fans that really, they do love a bad girl anthem.’ And this is kind of an elevated version of that.”