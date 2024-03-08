Instead of addressing the questions about her divorce from Gomez or her relationship with then-married Slater, Grande has remained silent. Now, with the project available across streaming ( leakers be damned), it appears that she has used her art yet again to respond to the attacks on her character. But did she ever reference Slater? Continue below more.

Ariana Grande’s latest album, Eternal Sunshine , is out for all to enjoy. However, due to the controversy surrounding her latest rumored relationship with Ethan Slater , most are tuning in to pick it apart for clues. After news of the “ Yes, And? ” singer’s split from her now ex-husband Dalton Gomez (no relation to Selena Gomez ), users online were in a frenzy.

Are Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Songs About Ethan Slater?

Life inmates art. But, in the case of Ariana Grande, fans believe it to be quite the opposite. Just as the Arianators are excited to listen to Eternal Sunshine, so are the tea sippers. After combing through the project, users online believe Grande made several mentions of her rumored relationship with Ethan Slater.

According to listeners, Grande wasted no time diving straight into it on the album’s opener, “Intro (End of the World).” The opening verse alludes to her seemingly falling in love with Slater after their first interaction.

“How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship? / Aren’t you really supposed to know that sh*t? / Feel it in your bones and own that sh*t? I don’t know / Then I had this interaction I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout for like five weeks / Wonder if he’s thinkin’ ’bout it too and smiling / Wonder if he knows that that’s been what’s inspirin’ me / Wonder if he’s judgin’ me like I am right now,” sings Grande.

Other references throughout the album are vague, but on “The Boy Is Mine,” Grande seems to be calling back to their secret relationship yet again. “Please know this ain’t what I planned for / Probably wouldn’t bet a dime or my life on / There’s gotta be a reason why / My girls, they always come through in a sticky situation / Say, ‘It’s fine’ / Happens all the time,” sings Grande.

The forbidden love fest didn’t stop there. In the official video for “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love),” folks online have begun to compare Evan Peters, who stars in the visual, and Slater.

Eternal Sunshine is out now via Republic. Find more information here.