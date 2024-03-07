When Will Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Come Out On Spotify?

Ariana Grande is finally returning with her new album titled Eternal Sunshine in just a few hours, much to fans’ excitement. Considering it has been a few years since the pop star last released an album, the anticipation for this one has been building.

Grande also kept a lot of the album pretty under wraps, save for just sharing the tracklist. So far, she has only released “Yes, And?” as a single from the album because she wanted listeners to hear the project in full from start to finish.

Here’s what to know about when you’ll be able to hear it on Spotify.