Magazines have handed out their own annual superlatives for decades, but perhaps none of them receive more attention than the Time “Person Of The Year.” The publication has been handing out the award since 1927, when aviator Charles Lindbergh was the first honoree. Now, Time is gearing up to announce their 2023 selection: They revealed today (December 4) that this year’s pick will be announced on Wednesday, December 6. For now, though, they’ve shared the nine shortlisted candidates who were considered, and among them is Taylor Swift.

Of Swift, the publication notes, “Grammy-award winning artist Taylor Swift has had a major year, from re-releasing her albums with record-setting streams to making one of the most successful concert films in history. Swift’s Eras tour is also on track to become the highest-grossing global tour of all time.”

The other finalists are Hollywood strikers, Chinese president Xi Jinping, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Donald Trump prosecutors, Barbie, Vladimir Putin, King Charles III, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

If Swift is chosen, it actually won’t be her first time on a Time “Person Of The Year” cover: She and others were on the cover in 2017 when the Person Of The Year was “the silence breakers,” people who spoke out against sexual abuse and harassment.