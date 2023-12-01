If you’ve been on social media today (the Taylor Swift-related sides of it, specifically), you’ve seen beef brewing between celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi and Tree Paine, Swift’s longtime publicist, over a rumor about one of Swift’s past relationships. So, what’s going on here?

What did Tree Paine say about Deuxmoi’s Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn marriage rumor? Paine saw the Deuxmoi post and was compelled to respond, tweeting on November 30, “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.” Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023 How did Deuxmoi respond to Tree Paine? On their Instagram Story, Deuxmoi shared some messages from others in support of their Swift gossip. One person, for example, wrote, “‘pain and trauma’… are very strong words. I understand why they’d be bothered, but Tree (and Taylor) are livid. Of all things, why are they so angry about this particular claim that they felt the need to respond?” Deuxmoi themselves wrote in another Story, “Well I make zero dollars from lying… can publicists say the same [shrugging emoji]. Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”