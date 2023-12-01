If you’ve been on social media today (the Taylor Swift-related sides of it, specifically), you’ve seen beef brewing between celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi and Tree Paine, Swift’s longtime publicist, over a rumor about one of Swift’s past relationships. So, what’s going on here?
Why are Taylor Swift’s publicist Tree Paine and celebrity gossip social media account Deuxmoi beefing?
First, a bit of context: Deuxmoi has spread some Swift rumors that turned out to be inaccurate before. There were a couple dating ones from earlier this year, for example, like suggestions that Swift was romantically involved with Jason Sudeikis and Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso. They haven’t always been wrong, though. Deuxmoi claimed in August 2022 that Swift was planning a tour, then The Eras Tour was announced that November. Then, this past September, they claimed Swift and Travis Kelce went on a date, and sure enough, Swift went to her first Chiefs game later that month. So, Deuxmoi isn’t always incorrect, but some might argue there’s a bit of a “you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take” approach to the rumors and gossip on their platform.
Now, let’s fast-forward to present day.
What did Deuxmoi say about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn?
This week, Deuxmoi, reiterating a claim it has made before, wrote in an Instagram Story, “She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal. I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a sh*t what she does!!!!! I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!”
What did Tree Paine say about Deuxmoi’s Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn marriage rumor?
Paine saw the Deuxmoi post and was compelled to respond, tweeting on November 30, “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”
Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp
— Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023
How did Deuxmoi respond to Tree Paine?
On their Instagram Story, Deuxmoi shared some messages from others in support of their Swift gossip. One person, for example, wrote, “‘pain and trauma’… are very strong words. I understand why they’d be bothered, but Tree (and Taylor) are livid. Of all things, why are they so angry about this particular claim that they felt the need to respond?”
Deuxmoi themselves wrote in another Story, “Well I make zero dollars from lying… can publicists say the same [shrugging emoji]. Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”
What are Swifties saying about Deuxmoi after the Joe Alwyn marriage rumor?
Deuxmoi is facing some online criticism over the Swift/Alwyn rumors. One person tweeted, “Not sure why anyone takes anything DeuxMoi, a source who posted that they’d heard those submarine people were still alive and shared that Woody Allen was hosting SNL last season, says seriously.” Somebody else shared, “I want to know what deuxmoi’s idea of ‘I make zero dollars’ from lying looks like… those subs are not free & neither is that book,that’s before we even get into the merch, podcast & ads. Salacious gossip sells even if not true. She is making a tonne of income off of all of this.”
Not sure why anyone takes anything DeuxMoi, a source who posted that they'd heard those submarine people were still alive and shared that Woody Allen was hosting SNL last season, says seriously.
— The Girl With the Garfield Tattoo (@shelbyboring) December 1, 2023
I want to know what deuxmoi’s idea of “I make zero dollars” from lying looks like… those subs are not free & neither is that book,that’s before we even get into the merch, podcast & ads. Salacious gossip sells even if not true.
She is making a tonne of income off of all of this pic.twitter.com/xcyybiz3ET
— Hayles (@JustHayles333) December 1, 2023
Paine has not responded to Deuxmoi’s retort, and neither Swift nor Alwyn have publicly addressed the situation.