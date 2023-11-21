Pop

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Are Musical Equals As The NFL Star Is Also A ‘Billboard’-Charting Artist Now

It seems Travis Kelce is taking some notes from his new girlfriend, Taylor Swift. This past week, the Kansas City Chiefs player teamed up with his brother, Jason (who is also a football player, for the Philadelphia Eagles) to release a Christmas song. And now, thanks to the power of the Swifties, the siblings have earned their first Billboard-charting hit.

The two put a spin on the Pogues’ “Fairytale Of New York” to create a new song titled “Fairytale Of Philadelphia,” which is set to appear on the Eagles’ upcoming holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Special. Now, the track has reached No. 2 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart and No. 5 on Billboard‘s overall Digital Song Sales chart — making it a pretty special feat, even if they didn’t crack the Hot 100… yet.

There was even a behind-the-scenes video of Travis in the recording booth that had fans laughing at his line delivery. “They’ve got cars big as bars / They’ve got rivers of gold / But the wind goes right through you / It’s no place for the old,” he sings in the clip.

Just in time for the holidays, the Eagles currently have the album available as a preorder on vinyl, with more information available here. It also goes to a wonderful cause, as proceeds will benefit the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s Toy Drive and Children’s Hospital Of Philadelphia’s Snowflake Station.

Check out Travis and Jason Kelce’s “Fairytale Of Philadelphia” above.

