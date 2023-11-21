It seems Travis Kelce is taking some notes from his new girlfriend, Taylor Swift. This past week, the Kansas City Chiefs player teamed up with his brother, Jason (who is also a football player, for the Philadelphia Eagles) to release a Christmas song. And now, thanks to the power of the Swifties, the siblings have earned their first Billboard-charting hit.

The two put a spin on the Pogues’ “Fairytale Of New York” to create a new song titled “Fairytale Of Philadelphia,” which is set to appear on the Eagles’ upcoming holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Special. Now, the track has reached No. 2 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart and No. 5 on Billboard‘s overall Digital Song Sales chart — making it a pretty special feat, even if they didn’t crack the Hot 100… yet.

There was even a behind-the-scenes video of Travis in the recording booth that had fans laughing at his line delivery. “They’ve got cars big as bars / They’ve got rivers of gold / But the wind goes right through you / It’s no place for the old,” he sings in the clip.

Just in time for the holidays, the Eagles currently have the album available as a preorder on vinyl, with more information available here. It also goes to a wonderful cause, as proceeds will benefit the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s Toy Drive and Children’s Hospital Of Philadelphia’s Snowflake Station.

Check out Travis and Jason Kelce’s “Fairytale Of Philadelphia” above.