Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Seemingly Resolved Their Child Custody Dispute But The Kids Must Remain In New York During The Divorce Proceedings

It appears as though cooler heads have prevailed in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s ongoing divorce. After Turner sued Jonas for custody of their children last week, Jonas called Turner’s filing “a harsh legal position” to take despite Turner previously agreeing to a co-parenting setup that would see the kids — three-year-old Willa and their one-year-old, whose name has not yet been publicly shared — being raised in both parents’ countries of origin.

Today, People magazine reported that an interim consent order was filed in New York, where both currently reside, ordering them to keep both children in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, including New York City, Long Island, and Hudson Valley. According to People, which obtained copies of the filings, the documents read, “The parties have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party’s claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties’ children from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court.”

If the court order is violated, the court has the right to remove the children from either or both parents’ care as the divorce proceedings continue.