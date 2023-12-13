Uproxx cover stars, the Jonas Brothers, had a surprise announcement on Good Morning America this morning. The band will be at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium as the headlining pregame concert for the 2024 NHL Stadium Series on February 17, 2024.

The @JonasBrothers will headline the pregame concert for 2024 NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 17! 🎶 https://t.co/FdvUgVSLEA pic.twitter.com/UKMWyZ3Zd6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 13, 2023

“We’re super excited to be at MetLife and open up the great NHL Stadium Series weekend in front of hometown friends, family and thousands of hockey fans,” they shared in a statement.

Fans can expect a set that includes both the Jonas Brothers’ greatest hits, as well as selections from their new album, The Album. During the intermission of the hockey game between the Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers, they will take the stage a second time.

Tickets for their NHL MetLife show are currently available on Ticketmaster. Because of the hockey game taking place, there are no floor or general admission options but there are a bunch of seated ones in the arena.

From there, the Jonas Brothers will be continuing their world tour. They will bring the shows to New Zealand at the end of February, before heading to dates in Australia and Europe. A complete list of upcoming shows, along with more information, can be found here.

Check out the Jonas Brothers announcing their MetLife show above.