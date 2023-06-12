ARMY was treated to “Take Two,” the monumental K-pop group’s single to commemorate their 10-year anniversary, and rumors are swirling that Jungkook is preparing to release a solo album. Even so, it appears Jungkook is using BTS’ hiatus for some much-needed rest.
According to various outlets and fan accounts on Twitter, Jungkook fell asleep during his recent Weverse live session.
No other idol os doing like jungkook or feel thos comfortable with their fandom that they fall asleep on live and continuously tells tou that they dream about you and love you alot or wish happiness and healthy kife fpr you. Just jeon jungkook pic.twitter.com/NFwi6CbeUp
— BTS Galaxy ⁷ SAW YOONGI🌌💜 (@Jiyaa98) June 11, 2023
Jungkook live: i fall asleep like this? the company will go crazy aha so what if i do aha so what if i just fall asleep
OMG JK 😭#JungKook #Jungkooklive #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN #JUNGKOOK_IS_COMING #JungKook_STAY #JungkookBTS #BTSFesta2023 #TakeTwo #WeLoveYouJungkook pic.twitter.com/offjGZ2hNK
— Ayat🎓JK⁹⁷ take two⁷ (@7btskook) June 11, 2023
no you can't understand, jungkook saying he felt anxious and couldn't sleep so he turned on the live and talking to armys eventually made him fall asleep, he's too precious 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tvu7bZ623B
— konstantina⁷ 💜¹⁰ (@btshopekwn) June 12, 2023
so.. you are telling me that Jungkook before falling asleep, told us that we can’t get hurt, for us to never get hurt..?! Even before sleeping :(( what can we do to protect an angel like him, seriously?! pic.twitter.com/bXX00pqSTv
— 나비.97 (FAN) (@maineventjeon) June 12, 2023
The BTS Live YouTube account, which exists solely to capture each member’s activity on Weverse Live, posted a 45-minute video of Jungkook with captions translated to English. To start, he told viewers he’s “tired” and wanted to go to sleep but couldn’t because he kept thinking of ARMY.
After giving a demonstration of his pillow and how he usually sleeps on it, Jungkook reiterated he couldn’t sleep “when I think of ARMY” despite his level of exhaustion. Jungkook intermittently yawned and relayed, “There are times when I snore and times I don’t snore, but I think I will snore today.” Again, Jungkook told viewers he’d missed them.
“If I sleep like this? Then, the company will go crazy again,” he said, presumably referring to Big Hit Music. He added, “Since it’s morning, the company will be careless. That’s when I go for it.”
He rambled like this for a while before finally beginning to drift off around the 15-minute mark. There are differing reports as to how many people continued watching the live as Jungkook slept — most agree it was over six million, like Sportskeeda — but either way, it was a lot.
Jeon Jungkook ‘s live broadcast ended with 6.6 million ARMYs watching him fall asleep. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/L2WronUzEb
— Nebyang (@dennebula) June 11, 2023
So Jungkook fell asleep in front of our eyes and +6.5M people for 21 sweet minutes🥺 looking at him sleeping so comfortable is so relaxing and comforting.. plus!! the fact he knew we were besides him watching.. i love him so much.pic.twitter.com/KWP6Su0YyG
— 나비.97 (FAN) (@maineventjeon) June 12, 2023
Just after the 24-minute mark, Jungkook relayed that he “had a dreamlike thought about how you guys can’t get hurt. We must be careful all the time. We can’t get hurt.” Then, he seemingly was out like a light this time.
Watch the full 45-minute video below.