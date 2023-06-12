ARMY was treated to “Take Two,” the monumental K-pop group’s single to commemorate their 10-year anniversary, and rumors are swirling that Jungkook is preparing to release a solo album. Even so, it appears Jungkook is using BTS’ hiatus for some much-needed rest.

According to various outlets and fan accounts on Twitter, Jungkook fell asleep during his recent Weverse live session.

No other idol os doing like jungkook or feel thos comfortable with their fandom that they fall asleep on live and continuously tells tou that they dream about you and love you alot or wish happiness and healthy kife fpr you. Just jeon jungkook pic.twitter.com/NFwi6CbeUp — BTS Galaxy ⁷ SAW YOONGI🌌💜 (@Jiyaa98) June 11, 2023

no you can't understand, jungkook saying he felt anxious and couldn't sleep so he turned on the live and talking to armys eventually made him fall asleep, he's too precious 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tvu7bZ623B — konstantina⁷ 💜¹⁰ (@btshopekwn) June 12, 2023

so.. you are telling me that Jungkook before falling asleep, told us that we can’t get hurt, for us to never get hurt..?! Even before sleeping :(( what can we do to protect an angel like him, seriously?! pic.twitter.com/bXX00pqSTv — 나비.97 (FAN) (@maineventjeon) June 12, 2023

The BTS Live YouTube account, which exists solely to capture each member’s activity on Weverse Live, posted a 45-minute video of Jungkook with captions translated to English. To start, he told viewers he’s “tired” and wanted to go to sleep but couldn’t because he kept thinking of ARMY.

After giving a demonstration of his pillow and how he usually sleeps on it, Jungkook reiterated he couldn’t sleep “when I think of ARMY” despite his level of exhaustion. Jungkook intermittently yawned and relayed, “There are times when I snore and times I don’t snore, but I think I will snore today.” Again, Jungkook told viewers he’d missed them.