Justin Bieber Admitted He Was Driven By ‘Ego And Power’ As A Teenager

Justin Bieber has looked back not so fondly on some aspects of his past in recent years, admitting to shortcomings he had earlier in his life. He took some time to reflect and do so again this weekend, admitting that he was driven by “ego and power” as a teenager.

Sharing a pensive photo of himself on Instagram (and later sharing the text of his caption as its own post), Bieber wrote:

“I came from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn’t have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music. But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in. My values slowly started to change. Ego and power started to takeover and my relationships suffered because of it. I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them! I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try and do it on my own! I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad! I’m grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way.”

Bieber received positive feedback in the comments of his posts, including from Tom Brady, who wrote, “Well said. Always learning and growing.”

