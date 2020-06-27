Back in April, Global Citizen teamed up with Lady Gaga to deliver a massive livestream concert, Together At Home. The concert featured a long list of well-known musicians and other celebrities performing including Taylor Swift, Pharrell, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Beyonce, and Gaga herself. Returning with another livestream concert on Saturday, Global Citizen has rallied a number of artists once again to deliver at-home performances to fans everywhere.

In addition to performances from Usher, Shakira, Coldplay, Chloe x Halle, and more, Justin Bieber and Quavo joined the long list of livestream performances to perform their recent Changes collaboration, “Intentions,” as a part of Global Citizen’s Global Goal: United For Our Future concert. Sharing distance and a studio together, Bieber and Quavo stripped the song’s production to just a lone piano for the performance. With Bieber leading the way, Quavo performs his verse and Bieber adds a bit of jazz to the piano he played throughout the performance.

The performance comes after Bieber reportedly filed a $20 million lawsuit against his sexual assault accusers. On June 20 an anonymous woman accused Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Four Seasons on March 9, 2014, a claim that Bieber refuted as “factually impossible.” Watch Bieber’s and Quavo’s performance above and check into the full Global Citizen Global Goal: United For Our Future livestream here.

