Those graduating high school and college this year had their plans thrown off course when the pandemic led to closed schools and canceled graduation ceremonies. In lieu of graduation, many musicians and celebrities joined efforts to host a virtual ceremony to celebrate graduates. Quavo just announced he’s part of the large group of seniors who had to virtually accept diplomas this year. The rapper announced that he has “finally” gotten his high school diploma and is joining the class of 2020.

When he was a teenager, Quavo had attended Berkmar High School in the Atlanta suburb of Lilburn. The rapper had been a part of the school’s football team where he was a celebrated player and record-setting quarterback who reportedly led his county in passing yards one year, according to Complex. But Quavo decided to pivot from football and dropped out of high school to pursue music full time just months before graduating.

Quavo’s music career was obviously successful, but the rapper still decided to return to school and finish up his GED to receive a diploma. Quavo has now successfully completed his courses and can officially call himself a high school graduate.

The rapper announced his achievement on social media accompanied by several photos of him beaming in his cap and gown. “Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020 We Lit,” he wrote on Instagram, adding: “Now What College Should I Go To?”

Along with sharing the photos, Quavo celebrated by releasing the Migos song “Need It” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Listen to “Need It” above.

