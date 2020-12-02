Getty Image
Pop

Justin Timberlake Purchased A Wheelchair-Accessible Van For A 17-Year-Old With Cerebral Palsy

by:

Justin Timberlake recently came through for a family in his home state of Tennesse this past Thanksgiving. The family of 17-year-old Jake Stitt from Morristown, Tennessee — who is known in his hometown for sitting outside in his wheelchair with a sign that says, “Honk if you’re happy” — was in need of a wheelchair-accessible van for their son who suffers from cerebral palsy. Jake’s father, Tim Stitt, is a primary caregiver who recently began to lose function in his hands after repeatedly lifting his son in and out of their van. After hearing of their story, actor Michael Abbott Jr. launched a $35,000 fundraiser to help get the Stitt family the wheelchair-accessible van they needed.

“Jake Stitt is 17 years old. He loves sports, the outdoors & maintains a busy social life,” Abbott said in a tweet. “His father is desperate for a handicapped accessible van in order for Jake to keep living at home.” Unfortunately, the Tennessee family fell short of their $35,000 goal, but Timberlake was so moved by the story that he went ahead and purchased the van for the Stitt’s prior to Thanksgiving. During a zoom call with Jake and Tim, Timberlake shared his motivation for helping them out.

“I heard there was a goal to try to get this van before Thanksgiving. I heard your story and saw a little news clip about it and I was just so moved,” the singer said. “I want you guys to have a great holiday, and you inspire me Jake.”

You can watch a clip from Timberlake’s zoom call with the Stitts above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Vinyl Releases Of November 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×