Justin Timberlake recently came through for a family in his home state of Tennesse this past Thanksgiving. The family of 17-year-old Jake Stitt from Morristown, Tennessee — who is known in his hometown for sitting outside in his wheelchair with a sign that says, “Honk if you’re happy” — was in need of a wheelchair-accessible van for their son who suffers from cerebral palsy. Jake’s father, Tim Stitt, is a primary caregiver who recently began to lose function in his hands after repeatedly lifting his son in and out of their van. After hearing of their story, actor Michael Abbott Jr. launched a $35,000 fundraiser to help get the Stitt family the wheelchair-accessible van they needed.

Jake Stitt is 17 years old.He loves sports,the outdoors & maintains a busy social life.His father is desperate for a handicapped accessible van in order for Jake to keep living at home.Shed some love & light.PLEASE SHARE!❤️https://t.co/8LgvYdn08B pic.twitter.com/9Tw658bfxF — Michael Abbott Jr. (@mykabit) November 15, 2020

“Jake Stitt is 17 years old. He loves sports, the outdoors & maintains a busy social life,” Abbott said in a tweet. “His father is desperate for a handicapped accessible van in order for Jake to keep living at home.” Unfortunately, the Tennessee family fell short of their $35,000 goal, but Timberlake was so moved by the story that he went ahead and purchased the van for the Stitt’s prior to Thanksgiving. During a zoom call with Jake and Tim, Timberlake shared his motivation for helping them out.

GOOD NEWS!! This family now has an adaptive van for the holidays. 17 year old Jake, who suffers from cerebral palsy, got a very special surprise today. https://t.co/598i1IT9RN — Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) November 25, 2020

The family raised $35k to cover the cost of the van but they’ll get to keep that money. Why?? Because @jtimberlake heard Jake’s story and wanted to help. He got the family the van, and even hopped on Zoom to chat with the 17 year old. The reaction says it all folks pic.twitter.com/4WGVGd4VSb — Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) November 25, 2020

“I heard there was a goal to try to get this van before Thanksgiving. I heard your story and saw a little news clip about it and I was just so moved,” the singer said. “I want you guys to have a great holiday, and you inspire me Jake.”

You can watch a clip from Timberlake’s zoom call with the Stitts above.