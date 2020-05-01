There truly is a meme for every occasions, and in fact, some of them are tied to specific occasions. For example, there’s the Mean Girls meme that rears its head every October 3, and around that same time of year, Green Day’s “Wake Me Up When September Ends” often gets a mention. Another date-specific meme has been active lately as well, and its star, Justin Timberlake, has participated in the best way possible.

As April comes to an end every year, the internet starts referencing the NSYNC hit “It’s Gonna Be Me,” because the way Timberlake sings the titular lyric, it sounds like he’s saying, “It’s gonna be May.” Just before April wrapped up last night, Timberlake shared an appropriately pandemic-themed version of the meme: A photo of himself from the NSYNC era had a face mask Photoshopped in and is captioned with the classic line. Timberlake wrote in his post, “Spring Summer 2020. Thanks for this, Internet.”

Spring Summer 2020. Thanks for this, Internet. pic.twitter.com/I3mdWPTjiN — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 1, 2020

Although the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on just about everything, Timberlake has had a prosperous 2020 so far. He has spent most of the year promoting his Trolls World Tour soundtrack, which came out in March and features collaborations with SZA, Anderson .Paak, and others.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.