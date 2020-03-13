Haim And Anderson .Paak Drop New Music On The ‘Trolls World Tour’ Soundtrack

The first Trolls movie yielded Justin Timberlake’s hit “Can’t Stop The Feeling!,” and the Timberlake-curated soundtrack for the new film, Trolls World Tour, also has some outstanding tunes. Timberlake previously shared collaborations with SZA and Anderson .Paak, and the full soundtrack, which is out today, offers more goodies. Haim and Ludwig Göransson team up for the glam rocker “Rock N Roll Rules,” and there’s also plenty more of .Paak to be had here, as he also voices a character in the movie and appears on multiple songs.

Timberlake previously discussed what it was like putting this album together, saying in a press release, “It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project. Being able to bring together different creatives from various disciplines and genres has been the most rewarding part. Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together.”

Aside from the aforementioned artists, the soundtrack also features George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Icona Pop, J Balvin, and others.

Listen to the full Trolls World Tour soundtrack above.

Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out now via RCA Records. Get it here.

