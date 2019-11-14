Earlier this month, Kacey Musgraves revealed that she would be bringing her own Christmas special, the appropriately titled The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, to Amazon Prime Video. There will also be an accompanying soundtrack album. Now she has shared the trailer for the show, and it teases appearances from Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Fred Armisen, Zooey Deschanel, Kendall Jenner, Leon Bridges, and others.

Musgraves says in the trailer, “I had this idea about bringing the Christmas album to live in a TV special. The idea behind this was to have people that I’m big fans of be special guests. I feel like we’ve created something that I’m very, very proud of. I hope you like it.’ Musgraves also says of the show in a press statement:

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before. […] What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”

Watch the trailer for The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show above.