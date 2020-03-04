The Nashville area is dealing with the aftermath of a tragedy right now, as reports say 25 people died after a powerful tornado caused a lot of damage in the area yesterday. Parts of Tennessee are in need of help after the storm, and Kacey Musgraves has decided to do her part.

Yesterday, she partnered with the Instagram account @stagetocloset to sell some of her clothes (including stage-worn outfits) to benefit Tennessee urban forest preservation. Now, though, she has shifted her focus, as proceeds will instead benefit tornado relief efforts. Musgraves wrote in an Instagram Story, “Proceeds of the closet sale I announced yesterday were going to go to TN forest preservation and while that is important to me, the Nashville tornado relief efforts need help first. The sale is still going on today and more things are being added if you want to help.”

Early this morning, @stagetocloset confirmed that more items will be made available for sale, writing in an Instagram Story, “Kacey has decided to help our beloved music city – by helping raise funds to rebuild here in Nashville after the devastating tornadoes the other night during our sale. We will go back to our regularly scheduled programming with more brand new Kacey items today!” A bevy of new listings has since popped up on the page.

Before announcing the shift in her @stagetocloset sale, Musgraves wrote on Twitter, “Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren’t so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. I’m gonna help in any way I can.”

Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren’t so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. 💔 I’m gonna help in any way I can. https://t.co/kfzGmtbixI — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2020

Browse all the listings on the @stagetocloset account here.