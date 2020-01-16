Yesterday, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee shared a segment that features conversations with country stars like Brandi Carlile and Margo Price about sexism in country music. Today, coincidentally, one country radio station didn’t exactly disprove the show’s point by declaring that they “cannot play two females back to back.” That message got the attention of Kacey Musgraves, so she fired back.

It began with a joke from Variety features editor Chris Willman, who tweeted, “I turned on the 105.1 country station in L.A. just now, and they were playing the new song by Gabby Barrett, and then, without any pause or interruption at all, they went into a Kelsea Ballerini song. Can’t they get fined for that?”

This prompted a controversial response from Michigan country radio station 98 KCQ, which wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “We cannot play two females back to back. Not even Lady Antebellum or Little Big Town against another female. I applaud their courage.”

Musgraves did not care for that sentiment, so she tweeted, “Smells like white male bullsh*t and why LONG ago I decided they cannot stop me.” She later added, “And yet, they can play 18 dudes who sound exactly the same back to back. Makes total sense.”

The station responded to Musgraves, “You are my favorite artist Kacey. I always pull for you when a new single comes out. Your music has meaning. I am not kissing up. Just speaking truth.”

The station’s tweet also launched a conversation with Ballerini, who responded, “To all the ladies that bust their asses to have half the opportunities that men do, I’m really sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of conversation of equal play, there are still some companies that make their stations play by these rules. It’s unfair and it’s incredibly disappointing.”