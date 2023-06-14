Kesha has addressed a certain viral video from 2017. In the clip, Kesha is seen on the red carpet of a charity event for the David Lynch Foundation, where actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld is also in attendance. Kesha approaches Seinfeld, in hopes that he would give her a hug, but Seinfeld, who was in the middle of being interviewed, rejected the embrace.

In a recent episode of The Best Show With Tom Scharpling, she shared a breakdown of the “really sad” moment. She recalled to the house how David Lynch invited her to participate in a charity event.

“I was in the middle of tour, I was exhausted,” she said, “but I really love David Lynch and I heard that Jerry Seinfeld was going to be there. […] I used to take my computer, when there was the CD, and I’d carry it around the world internationally, the little DVDs. […] When it got bumpy on planes, I’d pop in Seinfeld and I’d be like, ‘Everything’s OK in the world’, and watch my buddy.”

She continued by noting that she was looking forward to seeing someone who had brought her such joy over the years. However, the meeting did not go as she imagined.

“Then I get to the f*cking charity event and I got really excited because he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe, and then he didn’t hug me in front of cameras,” she said. “And it was the most depressing, and hilarious, but also so sad. […] It was like the saddest moment of my life.”

In an interview with Extra taken around the time of the event, Seinfeld explained that he is not one “to hug a total stranger,” though the two did have a laugh about it later.